Massachusetts Unsurprisingly Is State Most In Favor Of Eli Manning’s Benching

The New York Giants decided to bench quarterback Eli Manning on Tuesday in favor of former New York Jets signal-caller Geno Smith, and that decision didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

The people of Massachusetts, however, weren’t among the masses clamoring for an explanation.

In the least shocking news of the 2017 NFL season, Massachusetts was the state most in favor of Manning’s benching, according to a poll done by betonline.ag that tracked the number of tweets containing positive and negative reactions to the decision.

Here are the results of the poll:

That probably has nothing to do with the fact that Manning beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls, right?

Nevada, Kentucky, Iowa and Nebraska joined Massachusetts as the top five states that support the benching. Conversely, New Mexico, Indiana, Mississippi, Utah and Louisiana were the five states least in favor of sending the potential Hall of Famer to the pine.

We just want to know what the people of Nevada have against Manning.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images