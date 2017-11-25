Matt Grzelcyk’s Father Opens Up About Watching Son Score First NHL Goal

Friday was a big day for the Grzelcyk family.

Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins rookie defenseman and former Boston University Terrier, scored his first career NHL goal during the B’s 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. And his father, John Grzelcyk, is a longtime member of the Garden Bull Gang, meaning he was among those tasked with turning over the Garden ice in preparation for Friday night’s Boston Celtics game.

The Charlestown, Mass., native was in the stands to see his son score his first goal, which he understandably was excited about.

