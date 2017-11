The Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football as Matt Stafford reached a career milestone with 200 career touchdown passes.

Stafford’s two touchdown tosses to Marvin Jones Jr. made for a great night for the Lions who improved to 4-4 before taking on the 0-8 Cleveland Browns next week.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images