Maurice Harris’ Unbelievable Catch Could Be ‘Play Of The Year’ In NFL

NFL world, meet Maurice Harris.

Have no idea who we’re talking about? Well, you will soon enough.

The Washington Redskins wide receiver made perhaps the best catch you’ll see all season during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The 36-yard touchdown initially was ruled incomplete, but officials awarded Harris the touchdown after video review. Watch the unbelievable play below:

Well, that’s one way to get your first touchdown in the NFL.

Harris was brought up from the Redskins’ practice squad Saturday, and wasted little time making his coaches look like geniuses. The Redskins signed the 25-year-old University of California product as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images