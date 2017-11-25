Mets’ Noah Syndergaard Trolls Donald Trump Over ‘Person Of The Year’ Claim

Noah Syndergaard throws shade almost as hard as he throws heat.

The New York Mets pitcher mocked Donald Trump on Saturday over the U.S. president’s dispute with Time Magazine. Trump used Twitter Friday to assert he rejected the publication’s annual “Person of the Year” honor.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Hours later, Syndergaard channeled his inner Trump in jokingly revealing why he declined Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year” award.

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

Lies!!!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

For what it’s worth, Time insisted Friday it never bestowed its highest honor on Trump.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

But Syndergaard and others already had hurled their best responses onto the internet, regardless of what’s actually true in this case.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images