Mets’ Noah Syndergaard Trolls Donald Trump Over ‘Person Of The Year’ Claim

Noah Syndergaard throws shade almost as hard as he throws heat.
The New York Mets pitcher mocked Donald Trump on Saturday over the U.S. president’s dispute with Time Magazine. Trump used Twitter Friday to assert he rejected the publication’s annual “Person of the Year” honor.
Hours later, Syndergaard channeled his inner Trump in jokingly revealing why he declined Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year” award.
For what it’s worth, Time insisted Friday it never bestowed its highest honor on Trump.
But Syndergaard and others already had hurled their best responses onto the internet, regardless of what’s actually true in this case.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP