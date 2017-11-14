Miami, Notre Dame Fans Have Slippery Brawl During College Football Game

College football fans can do better than Notre Dame and Miami fans.
Supporters of the teams clashed Saturday night outside a women’s bathroom at Hard Rock Stadium during their Week 10 NCAA football game. The brawl started with some taunting but soon escalated into violent mayhem. At least two bystanders recorded and shared it on social media.
Here’s another angle of the Notre Dame vs. Miami brawl.
The Miami-Dade Police Department told The Miami Herald no arrests were made and no one called 911.
Perhaps these fans were bored, as No. 2 Miami coasted to a 41-8 win over No. 9 Notre Dame. Nevertheless, they should be able to think of better ways to entertain themselves during a one-sided game.
Photo via Twitter/@RIFAYAYO
