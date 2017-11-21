Mic’d-Up Joey Bosa Had Blast Terrorizing Nathan Peterman In His Horrific NFL Debut

Nathan Peterman had a brutal NFL debut and no one enjoyed it more than Joey Bosa.

The Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback tossed five (!) interceptions in one half against Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before being pulled for Tyrod Taylor.

Bosa, the Chargers’ first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was mic’d up for the game, and he had an absolute blast tormenting Peterman and the Bills.

The Ohio State product sacked Taylor in the second half and pressured Peterman on four of his five interceptions in the Chargers’ 54-24 evisceration of Buffalo.

Wow, it sounds even worse than it looks on paper.

Maybe starting a fifth-round draft pick against Bosa and fellow star rusher Melvin Ingram wasn’t the best idea.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images