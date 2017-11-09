Michael Felger Horrifically Mocks Roy Halladay’s Death In 10-Minute Rant

The sports world suffered a tragic loss Tuesday when former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The former Cy Young Award winner was flying a single-engine aircraft called the ICON A5. He was 40 years old.

As the sports world mourned the loss Wednesday, a popular Boston radio host elected to go the other way.

Michael Felger, co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s popular afternoon show “Felger & Mazz,” went on a lengthy rant about Halladay’s death Wednesday that included fake sound effects, and Felger calling Halladay a “moron,” and saying “he got what he deserved.”

Here’s the 10-minute audio of the rant which was captured by Awful Announcing:

“He’s not a militarily-trained pilot, he’s not a professionally-trained pilot, he’s a Joe Q,” Felger said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “Citizen who buys a plane that folds up and you can put in your garage and that’s amphibious. ‘Wheee! Oh look, I just landed on the water, everybody! I’m going to tweet it!’ Splat. You’re dead. With two kids. Moron.”

And he continued later.

“I don’t want to blame the plane for the fact that the guy (a test pilot who was killed) wanted to dive-bomb through mountains! You idiot! ‘Yeah, let’s dive-bomb through mountains! Cause it’s cool, and I’m going to put my hand out the window! And I’m going to tweet it!’ Splat! That ain’t the plane’s fault. This thing that Halladay was doing, diving from 100 feet to five…idiot. Oh god.”

Then he gave everyone “permission” to do the same thing if he dies in a similar fashion.

“If I die helicopter skiing, you have the right to do the exact same thing I’m doing to Roy Halladay. He got what he deserved.”

The radio host finished the rant by taking a shot at Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s death.

“Who was it, Dale Earnhardt, the race car driver who died? I root for the wall!”

98.5 The Sports Hub has yet to comment on the rant.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images