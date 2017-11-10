Michael Felger Suspended By NBC Sports Boston For Roy Halladay Rant

Michael Felger could be heard on the 98.5 The Sports Hub airwaves Friday afternoon, but he won’t be seen on NBC Sports Boston until next week.

The network on Friday afternoon announced it has suspended the radio/TV personality after his comments Wednesday about former big league pitcher Roy Halladay who died in a plane crash Tuesday.

“As a result of his insensitive comments about Roy Halladay and Dale Earnhardt on Wednesday, Michael Felger will not appear on NBC Sports Boston effective immediately through Sunday,” a statement from NBC Sports Boston read. “While we don’t have editorial control of his radio show, which we simulcast, Felger’s comments are not representative of our network’s views or standards.”

As mentioned in the statement, Felger’s radio show is usually seen weekday afternoons on NBC Sports Boston, but that was bumped Friday afternoon for a previously televised Boston Celtics game. Felger also does New England Patriots coverage for the network, which apparently is the focal point of this suspension.

Felger did, however, appear on NBC Sports Boston on Thursday where he opened the simulcast of “Felger and Massarotti” with an apology.