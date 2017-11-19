Michael Irvin’s Dumb Rant Against Offensive Linemen Isn’t Going Over Well

Michael Irvin apparently missed the lesson in school about seeing things from others’ perspective.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver-turned-football analyst joined NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay” pregame show Sunday and apparently had a bone to pick with offensive linemen.

In fact, Irvin thinks offensive linemen have the easiest job on the field. Here’s his narrow-minded explanation:

“Playing OL is as easy as anything… It’s not like playing WR” WR’s giving advice on blocking 🤨 @michaelirvin88 @OLineWorld65 @geoffschwartz Happy Sunday 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/06HEKOh85Y — R.E.P.S. (@LINEMEN_R_E_P_S) November 19, 2017

“I know you guys always talk about offensive linemen being athletes and all that. … Playing offensive line is as easy as anything,” Irvin insisted. “You’re 300 pounds, (the defensive lineman is) 300 pounds — stay in front of him for three seconds, and one day you can get $300 million. Don’t tell me about this being some athletic situation.”

A rant about offensive linemen wouldn’t be complete without a fat joke, which Irvin also was happy to provide.

Offensive linemen turn away!@michaelirvin88's take on an offensive lineman's job: "These are fat men standing in front of each other doin' a fat man's dance!" pic.twitter.com/6PxZJ7cqdC — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 19, 2017

Of course, Irvin has zero basis for this hot take, having spent his entire career avoiding the trenches, where some of the strongest, most powerful athletes in the world violently collide on every play. We’ll also point out that Irvin wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything if the Cowboys’ offensive line wasn’t able to protect quarterback Troy Aikman.

But all of this was lost on the outspoken Hall of Famer, who took plenty of heat from the lineman community.

Hahahahaha Michael Irvin showing everyone how "easy" it is to play OL. 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I needed a laugh today. https://t.co/12WYvlxZVJ — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 19, 2017

As a former DL I’m not supposed to like OL, but wow, those were some dumb comments from Irvin — Mike Golic (@espngolic) November 19, 2017

Hey @michaelirvin88 You’re wrong… and without linemen you wouldn’t have gotten paid to catch a football. Sincerely, Every actual football player ever pic.twitter.com/ZE0j37lBpM — I Live For Football (@ILiveForFball) November 19, 2017

Not that Irvin plans to apologize anytime soon.

They say the truth hurts https://t.co/bK5NHeUTwp — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) November 19, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images