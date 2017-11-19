Michael Irvin’s Dumb Rant Against Offensive Linemen Isn’t Going Over Well

Michael Irvin apparently missed the lesson in school about seeing things from others’ perspective.
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver-turned-football analyst joined NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay” pregame show Sunday and apparently had a bone to pick with offensive linemen.
In fact, Irvin thinks offensive linemen have the easiest job on the field. Here’s his narrow-minded explanation:
“I know you guys always talk about offensive linemen being athletes and all that. … Playing offensive line is as easy as anything,” Irvin insisted. “You’re 300 pounds, (the defensive lineman is) 300 pounds — stay in front of him for three seconds, and one day you can get $300 million. Don’t tell me about this being some athletic situation.”
A rant about offensive linemen wouldn’t be complete without a fat joke, which Irvin also was happy to provide.
Of course, Irvin has zero basis for this hot take, having spent his entire career avoiding the trenches, where some of the strongest, most powerful athletes in the world violently collide on every play. We’ll also point out that Irvin wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything if the Cowboys’ offensive line wasn’t able to protect quarterback Troy Aikman.
But all of this was lost on the outspoken Hall of Famer, who took plenty of heat from the lineman community.
Not that Irvin plans to apologize anytime soon.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
