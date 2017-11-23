Mike Francesa As Yankees’ Next Manager? Radio Legend ‘Would Love’ Chance

The New York Yankees are in need of a new manager and New York radio legend Mike Francesa would like to add a name to the list of potential candidates — his own.

The WFAN radio host was asked by a caller if he thought he could manage the Yankees, and whether or not it was a joke (it probably was), Francesa doesn’t believe there’s a doubt he could do it.

Mike Francesa says he could definitely manage the @Yankees. Unfortunately, they won't hire him. pic.twitter.com/0PdHztXBb8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 21, 2017

In case you think Francesa is joking, he absolutely isn’t, as he claimed he couldn’t do brain surgery but managing the Yankees isn’t complicated.

For the third day in a row, Mike Francesa assures us that he could absolutely manage the New York Yankees. It's not that complicated. He does admit, however, that he'd be incapable of performing brain surgery. pic.twitter.com/VQ9lbwyInA — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 22, 2017

As one caller pointed out, Francesa as Yankees manager would be akin to Donald Trump being president of the United States of America.

Oh, wait.

Hey, maybe Francesa can get the nod after he retires from the microphone after all.

Thumbnail photo via Jim O'Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images