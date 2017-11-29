Mike Krzyzewski Believes Boston Will Bring Out Best in Kyrie Irving

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski can tell just how well Kyrie Irving is fitting in with the Boston Celtics.

From the day Irving was traded to Boston, Coach K — who coached Irving in college and with Team USA — knew he would fit in seamlessly. In an interview with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Krzyzewski recalled telling Celtics co-owner Steve Pagulia something quite simple, but rings true since Irving put on a Celtics jersey.

“You’re going to see more from him than you ever saw in Cleveland,” Krzyzewski, said.

Irving has been an integral part in guiding the Celtics to a league-best record so far, compiling 22.8 points per game while doling out 5.3 assists.

But what’s been the biggest change falls more under the realm of an intangible.

“What I see happening with him right now is something I thought would happen eventually, and that’s him becoming a great leader,” Krzyzewski told Himmelsbach. “He was born to be a great player, but he was also born to be a great leader, and I think that’s one of the reasons he wanted to take this chance.

“It wasn’t a negative against anybody (in Cleveland). It was a positive of, ‘Look, I’m only going to do this for so long. I want to be that leader.’ And I applaud him for doing that. And he’s right. He was right in making that decision.”

Even today, that’s certainly high praise from the Duke coach. And at the same time, it certainly never hurts to have Krzyzewski’s unwavering support behind you.

