Mike Leach Has Brutally Honest And Also Hilarious Wedding Advice For Reporter

Ask Mike Leach a question, and you’re going to get an answer.
The Washington State football coach is one of the most outspoken figures in all of sports, and he’s got opinions on everything, from mascots to Halloween candy to, apparently, marriage.
More specifically, Leach had plenty to say about the actual wedding planning, and he was more than willing to share his opinion when a soon-to-be-married reporter asked Leach for advice on the whole process. His response was gold.
Credit to Leach for not taking himself too seriously, even as the Cougars’ biggest game of the season looms. No. 14 Washington State goes on the road to take on No. 15 Washington on Saturday night in a huge game with bowl ramifications.
Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images
