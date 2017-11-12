Mitch Marner Gives Maple Leafs Early Lead With Goal Vs. Bruins

You can’t afford to make mistakes around your own net.

The Boston Bruins learned that the hard way Saturday night.

Just under nine minutes into the first period, Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner capitalized on a Bruins defensive lapse in a big way. After Brandon Carlo failed to connect with Sean Kuraly on an outlet pass, Marner jumped on the puck and netted the first goal of the contest at TD Garden.

