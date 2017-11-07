MLB Award Finalists 2017: Chris Sale, Andrew Benintendi In Mix For Red Sox

The 2017 season was a year of repeats for the Boston Red Sox: another American League East title, another exit in the AL Division Series and two more players pegged as finalists for the 2017 Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards.

Major League Baseball revealed its three finalists for each award Monday night, and two Red Sox are in the hunt for hardware: Chris Sale (AL Cy Young Award) and Andrew Benintendi (AL Rookie of the Year Award).

Both players face stiff competition, notably from Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. If Sale takes home Cy Young honors, though, Boston would be the first AL team with back-to-back Cy Young winners since the Indians in 2007 and 2008.

Here’s the complete list of finalists.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

American League

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

National League

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Miami Marlins

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

CY YOUNG AWARD

American League

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

National League

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Steven Strasburg, Nationals

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

American League

Terry Francona, Indians

A.J. Hinch, Houston Astros

Paul Molitor, Minnesota Twins

National League

Bud Black, Colorado Rockies

Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

Dave Roberts, Dodgers

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

American League

Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

Trey Mancini, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles

National League

Josh Bell, 1B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Cody Bellinger, 1B, Dodgers

Paul DeJong, SS, St. Louis Cardinals

The winners of these awards will be announced over a span of four days from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, airing on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET each night.

