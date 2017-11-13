MLB Insider Survey Predicts J.D. Martinez Joining Red Sox In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox look poised to make a splash this winter, and a reunion of sorts might be the most logical move.

The Red Sox already have been tied to the Miami Marlins in talks centering around outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, but Boston also has been linked to free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez.

And it’s Martinez who might be the most likely player to land in Boston, at least according to an ESPN.com survey of baseball insiders. ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick polled “40 general managers, assistant GMs, baseball operations people and scouts” about some of the biggest names and storylines set to play out this offseason, and when the topic of Martinez came up, 23 of the 40 people surveyed predicted he’d wind up in Boston.

As Crasnick points out, there’s familiarity between Martinez and Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. As general manager of the Detriot Tigers, Dombrowski signed Martinez in 2014.

The obvious question about Martinez, however, will be the price tag. With super agent Scott Boras calling the shots, Martinez is said to be looking for a $200 million contract. Sounds nice, sure, but Crasnick says some expect Martinez to land a contract resembling the five-year, $106 million pact Justin Upton has with the Angels.

“I think Boras will try to position him with past elite free-agent bat deals — like Prince Fielder or Albert Pujols,” a general manager told Crasnick. “But he’ll likely end up in the $140 million range over six years.”

FanGraphs’ Dave Cameron on Monday released his list of top 50 free agents with Martinez occupying the No. 2 slot. Cameron predicted a six-year, $156 million contract for the slugger.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images