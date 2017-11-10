MLB Rumors: Aaron Boone ‘Among The Candidates’ For Yankees Manager Job

It’s been all quiet on the New York Yankees managerial front since the team parted ways with Joe Girardi in October.

But that’s starting to change, and one of the names being tossed around likely will make Boston Red Sox fans sick to their stomachs.

Former Yankees third baseman and current ESPN analysis Aaron Boone is among the candidates for the team’s open manager job, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Thursday. Nothing appears to be imminent, however.

Aaron Boone, who hit one of the most famous homers in Yankees’ history and has served as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball the last two years, is among the candidates to be the Yankees’ next manager, according to sources. An interview has not yet been scheduled. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 10, 2017

Given that he has no managing experience, Boone would be an interesting choice to lead a team that just reached the 2017 American League Championship Series. Longtime Yankees coach Rob Thomson reportedly is the only candidate to interview for the job thus far.

Of course, Boone is one of the signature heroes — and villains — of the rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox. He famously hit a walk-off home run off former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series to send the Bronx Bombers to the World Series.

Sorry, Red Sox fans.

Boone, 44, played parts of 13 seasons with six different teams. He retired after playing in just 10 games for the Houston Astros in 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images