MLB Rumors: Brewers Interested In Cubs’ Jake Arrieta As Free-Agent Signing

Will a change of scenery help Jake Arrieta rediscover his magic touch?

The Milwaukee Brewers are interested in signing the Chicago Cubs starting pitcher this winter as a free agent, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday on Twitter. The Brewers are keen to bolster their starting-pitching rotation due to the injury ace Jimmy Nelson suffered in September and his subsequent surgery.

Source: #Brewers showing interest in free agent Jake Arrieta. With Jimmy Nelson expected to miss portion of 2018 after shoulder surgery, team is looking for top-of-the-rotation upgrades. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2017

Arrieta, 31, is coming off a difficult 2017 season in which he failed to reach the astronomical heights of his previous three campaigns. Yet he remains a dependable starter capable of winning double-digit games and holding opponents to three-plus runs per nine innings.

However, the Cubs paid Arrieta $15.6 million last season, and the notoriously spendthrift Brewers are unlikely to match that figure, let alone exceed it, as other interested clubs are likely to do with their offers.

