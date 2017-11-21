MLB Rumors: Giants Are Favorites To Land Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

The ultimate blockbuster might be one step closer to happening.

Last week, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the San Francisco Giants had submitted a formal trade offer for Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. And now, the Giants have emerged as the favorites to land the 2017 National League Most Valuable Player, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday.

Source says Marlins and Giants have had "deeper discussions" on a Giancarlo Stanton deal. Believes Giants are favorites to land the NL MVP, though Cardinals may still be a factor. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 21, 2017

Of course, this is hardly evidence of a trade being imminent.

Over the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly made their own offer for Stanton, and teams such as the Boston Red Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees remain linked to the prodigious slugger.

The 28-year-old has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his contract, which includes a no-trade clause and an opt-out clause after the 2020 season.

