MLB Rumors: ‘Lock-Solid Certainty’ Red Sox Acquire One Of These Three Stars

The Boston Red Sox are no stranger to making offseason splashes, and it appears the reigning American League East champions are on pace to make some noise this winter once again.

According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, the Red Sox are in the mix on several star players this offseason and there’s a near certainty that one of them takes their talents to Boston.

“It is almost a lock-solid certainty that at least one of the top names in this offseason’s rumor mill — J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Giancarlo Stanton — will be holding a Red Sox press conference in December,” Bradford writes.

Both Martinez and Hosmer are free agents this winter, while Stanton reportedly has been available for trade by the Miami Marlins.

The Red Sox have been tied to trade talks involving Stanton, but it’s not secret that it would take a king’s ransom to pry the power-hitting outfielder from Miami. Boston also appears to be linked to Martinez, as a recent MLB insider survey revealed that 23 of the 40 general managers, assistant GMs, baseball operations people and scouts polled believe the 30-year-old will wind up with the Sox.

It also would make sense for Boston to kick the tires on Hosmer, as Mitch Moreland’s free agency has left a vacancy at first base. Hosmer has won the AL Gold Glove Award in four of the past five seasons for his flawless defense at the position, and he also provides a power left-handed bat.

The Red Sox are poised for another strong season in 2018, but adding any one of these players mentioned would make them legitimate World Series contenders.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images