MLB Rumors: Marlins Likely Would Accept This Giancarlo Stanton Trade Offer From Giants

The San Francisco Giants might now have a better understanding of what it’ll cost to acquire All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network and FOX Sports reported Thursday, citing a source, that the Marlins likely would accept an offer of Joe Panik, Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw from the Giants in exchange for Stanton, so long as San Francisco commits to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million still owed to the reigning National League MVP.

Stanton has a full no-trade clause and therefore can control his own destiny, to some extent, but the 28-year-old is a California native and the widespread belief is he’d prefer to play close to home if traded this offseason.

Giancarlo Stanton trade development: Source says #Marlins likely would accept offer of Panik, Beede and Shaw for Stanton alone — if #SFGiants committed to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million left on Stanton’s contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

Sources: Giancarlo Stanton has not given formal word to #Marlins that he would accept trade to #SFGiants, but officials involved in talks are optimistic that he ultimately will. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

Panik, 27, is a proven major league second baseman. He earned an All-Star nod in 2015, when he hit .312 with an .833 OPS, and won a Gold Glove in 2016. His offensive production has dipped over the last couple of seasons, but he’s still a solid piece capable of making an impact on a first-division team.

Beede, 24, was drafted in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011 but opted to attend Vanderbilt instead of signing. The right-hander then was drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2014 and since has evolved into the organization’s top pitching prospect and No. 3 prospect overall, according to MLB.com.

Shaw, 24, was drafted in the first round out of Boston College by the Giants in 2015. The left-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman is the No. 2 prospect in the Giants system, per MLB.com.

Stanton, of course, is the big fish in the deal, and there’s been a lot of trade chatter surrounding him this offseason with the Marlins seeking to reduce their payroll under new ownership. The four-time All-Star is coming off a 2017 season in which he led Major League Baseball with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, so whichever team lands him will be acquiring an elite run producer and one of the best players in the game.

