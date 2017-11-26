MLB Rumors: Pitcher Doug Fister Signs With Rangers

Consider the stove hot. Or warmed up a bit, at least.
The Texas Rangers reportedly signed free agent pitcher Doug Fister, according to reports from NBC Boston’s Evan Drellich and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Fister had most recently pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2017, going 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA over 18 appearances (15 starts). The 33-year-old did start Game 3 of the ALDS for the Red Sox, but was quickly lifted after giving up three runs of 1.1 innings.
The one-year deal is worth $4 million, per SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo.
For all we know, maybe this is the catalyst needed to get the hot stove going.
Thumbnail Photo Via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.
