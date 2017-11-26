MLB Rumors: Pitcher Doug Fister Signs With Rangers

Consider the stove hot. Or warmed up a bit, at least.

The Texas Rangers reportedly signed free agent pitcher Doug Fister, according to reports from NBC Boston’s Evan Drellich and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Source: Rangers to sign Doug Fister to a major league deal, pending a physical. Righty leaves the Red Sox, who helped him get back on track https://t.co/8uOAfWudix — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 26, 2017

Source confirms Doug Fister has agreed to a Major League deal with the Rangers. @EvanDrellich had it first. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 26, 2017

Fister had most recently pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2017, going 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA over 18 appearances (15 starts). The 33-year-old did start Game 3 of the ALDS for the Red Sox, but was quickly lifted after giving up three runs of 1.1 innings.

The one-year deal is worth $4 million, per SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo.

Source: Fister gets a 1-year, $4 million deal from Texas that includes a team option for 2019. Escalators can take the option to $7M and there are incentives in both years. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 26, 2017

For all we know, maybe this is the catalyst needed to get the hot stove going.

Thumbnail Photo Via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.