MLS Rumors: USA Soccer Legend Tops Revolution’s ‘Wish List’ For New Coach

Brad Friedel is capable of saving shots, but can he revive a Major League Soccer team’s ailing fortunes?

The legendary ex-United States men’s soccer team and ex-Premier League goalkeeper is the New England Revolution’s first choice to become its next head coach, ESPN’s Taylor Twellman reported Monday on Twitter.

ESPN sources also indicate Friedel, 46, is interested in the Revolution job. He currently coaches the U.S. U-19 national team and works as a soccer analyst for FOX Sports. He has yet to serve as head coach of a professional club.

Fridel played 23 professional seasons, primarily in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham. He also played 82 games for the United States and competed in three FIFA World Cups. He retired in 2015

The Revolution are searching for their next permanent head coach, having fired Jay Heaps in September amid a disappointing 2017 campaign and finished the season under the guidance of interim coach Tom Soehn.

