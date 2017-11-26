Mohamed Sanu’s 51-Yard TD Pass To Julio Jones Was An Absolute Dime

Apparently Sunday is a banner day for trick plays.
The New England Patriots kicked off the Week 12 tomfoolery with a successful fake punt against the Miami Dolphins. But the Atlanta Falcons one-upped them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to the rocket arm of Mohamed Sanu.
Facing a third-and-1 from their own 49-yard line, the Falcons put Sanu in the quarterback spot, and the wide receiver delivered, tossing an absolutely perfect pass to fellow wideout Julio Jones for a 51-yard touchdown.
Jones actually was blanketed by a Buccaneers defensive back on his route, but Sanu channeled his inner Matt Ryan, hitting the All-Pro directly in stride.
Tossing TDs is nothing new for Sanu, who excelled as a triple-option quarterback in high school. In fact, the 28-year-old has completed all six of his career pass attempts in the NFL, three of which have resulted in scores.
Did Ryan just get put on notice?
