NASCAR Final Four Roasts Jimmy Fallon During ‘Tonight Show’ Superlatives

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick don’t always get along when their helmets are on, but they were all smiles and laughs Tuesday when a studio audience was watching.

Championship week is upon us, so the final four drivers in contention for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote Sunday’s race — and make fun of Jimmy Fallon’s less than flattering head shot.

Fallon took aim at the four potential Cup champions in his superlatives segment, calling Keselowski the “Most Likely To Have Just Googled ‘How Does A Person Stand?’ ” and dubbing Busch “Adult Stewie Griffin.” Afterward, they took turns ripping Fallon — which wasn’t hard given the odd face he made in his picture.

It’s nice to see that Keselowski and Busch can stand in front of a camera without being at each other’s throats. But based on how heated their feud became in 2017, we’re honestly surprised Fallon’s producers didn’t have both Truex and Harvick stand between the two of them.