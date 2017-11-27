NASCAR Legend Mark Martin’s Amazing Reddit Name Highlights Love Of Rap

You didn’t even need to post a question during Mark Martin’s Reddit Ask Me Anything to know how the former NASCAR driver is spending his retirement.

Martin hosted an AMA on Sunday, when he answered questions about everything from specific races throughout his career, to what he’d do to improve NASCAR. And although nobody asked him specifically how he’s spending his retirement, the answer clearly would have been “winning at social media” based on his username, GucciMane4Life.

The 58-year-old said earlier this year that he’s a huge fan of rap, revealing that one of his favorite albums of all time was Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic.” And he apparently lives the thug life himself too.

When one unimaginative user asked what he’s been up to, Martin simply said “keeping my $— straight.”

Considering Martin has used Twitter to publicly encourage Daniel Suarez and Darrell Wallace Jr. during 2017 — as well as teach Landon Cassill how to fix his iPhone — we already knew he’s savvy on social media. But it’s still impressive he picked an awesome screen name that nobody outside of r/NASCAR would assume belongs to a famous racer.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR