NASCAR Rumors: Danica Patrick Mulling Indy 500, Daytona 500 Runs In 2018

Danica Patrick might not be done racing in NASCAR — or even IndyCar, for that matter.

Although all reports indicate she’s had no luck lining up a full-time ride next season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Patrick is putting together a plan to run in the two biggest events in American racing, USA TODAY’s A.J. Perez reports.

The races? The Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

The 35-year-old is exploring a number of options, according to Perez, as she’s also in talks to join NBC Sports. But the news of her potentially running both the “Great American Race” and the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing” is obviously the more intriguing development.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images