NASCAR Teams, Drivers Honor Matt Kenseth: ‘Last Winston Cup Champion’

Emotions are running high at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and not just for the four drivers in the hunt for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 will also be Matt Kenseth, and his buddy Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Cup start. Kenseth was honored during the drivers meeting at Homestead, though most of the focus was on Earnhardt, so many members of the sport posted personalized messages honoring Kenseth on Twitter.

Ahead of Sunday’s title-deciding race, both Kenseth’s current and former teams honored the 2003 (Winston) Cup champion.

One more time for the last Winston Cup champion, #ThanksKenseth pic.twitter.com/po9AGLC2Z3 — Your Favorite NASCAR Team, Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) November 19, 2017

Given that team owner Joe Gibbs revealed in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that Kenseth’s teammates were sad to see him go, it’s unsurprising Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez all paid tribute to the legend.

Thanks @mattkenseth for being a great teammate and friend. I will miss my drivers meeting buddy next year. pic.twitter.com/Z7NY4FO6df — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 19, 2017

.@mattkenseth it's been an honor racing with you amigo! You've been a great teammate during my rookie season! Best of luck and enjoy the ride! pic.twitter.com/k9DJuL1qN7 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) November 19, 2017

At least the JGR drivers will have their teammate’s many hilariously awkward commercials to remember him by.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images