‘NBA 2K18′ Player Encounters Celtics’ Kyrie Irving In MyCareer Mode

NBA fans probably would love the chance to play video games with Kyrie Irving.

And while most probably will never get that chance, “NBA 2K18” allows you to do the next best thing.

MyCareer, a new mode in “2K,” essentially offers an open-world experience that allows players to meet strangers in digital neighborhoods and start playing pick-up games. Well, one “2K” player recently went to a park ran into none other than Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving. Watch the chance encounter unfold in the video below:

(Warning: The follow video contains offensive language)

So how do we know this really was Irving?

Well, game developer 2K games recently added a new feature that verifies special users so you can recognize them while you’re playing. Here are the details:

@TonyXypteras Saw your verification article! More details: NBA logo = NBA players, Stars = celebs & "VIP's" & 2K logo is 2K employees/dev's. — Chris Manning 2K18 (@LD2K) October 16, 2017

So unless Irving was letting someone play on his console, than that was the real Uncle Drew.

It’s unclear exactly when this took place, but it’s fair to wonder whether this is how Irving was resting and recovering after suffering minor facial fractures against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.