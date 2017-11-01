NBA Odds: Red-Hot Celtics Heavy Favorites In Home Matchup Vs. Kings

The Boston Celtics will be gunning for a sixth straight victory when they take on the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as 12.5-point home favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston ended a six-game losing streak against the San Antonio Spurs on home court Monday with a decisive 108-94 victory as 4-point chalk to remain unbeaten straight up and against the spread in five games ahead of Wednesday’s Kings vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics have used stingy defense to contain opposing shooters during their current surge, surrendering just 90.8 points per game after giving up an average of 105 points per game in a pair of SU losses to open their season schedule.

That has produced a boon for bettors taking the UNDER on the NBA totals, which has prevailed in five of Boston’s seven outings this season. However, the two victories for the OVER have come in contests on home court including Monday night’s win over the Spurs.

The OVER has paid out regularly in matchups at TD Garden, going 10-3-1 in the Celtics’ past 14 games dating back to their regular-season finale last April.

The Celtics have been far less consistent at the sportsbooks in recent home dates. The club has alternated between lengthy ATS winning and losing streaks in recent months, failing to cover in four or more consecutive games on three occasions en route to a disappointing 13-17 ATS record over their past 30.

The Kings travel to Boston after opening a three-game Eastern road trip with Tuesday’s 101-83 loss in Indiana as 5.5-point underdogs, extending their current SU and ATS losing streak to five games, and dropping their overall record to 1-6.

While Sacramento’s sole win on the season came on the road, a 93-88 victory in Dallas as a 6-point underdog on October 20, the club has produced dismal results away from home since early in 2017, going 5-13 SU and 7-11 ATS in 18 outings since late January according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Not surprisingly, the Kings are pegged as +1400 longshots to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Sacramento’s slow start has also placed added pressure on coach Dave Joerger, who took the reins as Kings bench boss this season after leading the Memphis Grizzlies to three straight winning seasons, but has emerged as a +750 bet to be the first NBA coach fired this season.

Things get no easier for Joerger in Boston, where the Kings are winless SU in nine visits, but Sacramento covered as a 6-point underdog in a 97-92 loss at TD Garden last December.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images