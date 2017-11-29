NBA Referee Who Issued LeBron James’ First Career Ejection Explains Decisio

NBA fans, meet Kane Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is in his 9th season as an official in the NBA, and he made history Tuesday night, becoming the first official to eject LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s 15-year NBA career.

Following the game, Fitzgerald met with pool reporter Dave McMenamin from ESPN. The “NBA Official” Twitter account tweeted the transcript of their exchange.

The following is a transcript of the Pool Reporter Interview following MIA/CLE with NBA crew chief Kane Fitzgerald by Dave McMenamin, ESPN: pic.twitter.com/XQzqxDg1y3 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 29, 2017

There are quite a few layers to this. In regards to the air punch, it’s perplexing given that is a pretty consistent action by players, both out of frustration and jubilation. So to toss a player — no matter who it is — certainly is an interesting move.

Not only that, it was just the one technical that got James ejected. While the perception had been he was given a double technical, Fitzgerald indicated it only was one. Though James’ reaction was pretty strong, maybe a one-tech ejection was a bit too reactionary.

Finally, to have nothing at all from earlier in the game feed into the ejection is a pretty stunning development. It’s a rare occasion for James to drive the lane and not have something to say to the official, so the fact that Fitzgerald had no other run-ins with him throughout the game (that he was willing to divulge, at least) is nothing short of remarkable. Additionally, that feeds into the fact that it seems as though Fitzgerald simply was too reactionary in making his decision.

But at the end of the day, the amazing part of all of this is a player doing even remotely enough to get himself ejected while his team lead by 23 with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images