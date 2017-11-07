NBA Rumors: Suns Trading Eric Bledsoe To Bucks For Greg Monroe, First-Rounder

Eric Bledsoe finally is getting his wish.

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to send their disgruntled point guard to the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Tuesday, citing league sources. Phoenix reportedly will receive Bucks big man Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick.

Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

The Suns trading Bledsoe became a matter of “when,” not “if,” after the veteran point guard appeared to openly demand a trade on Twitter two weeks ago. Bledsoe hasn’t played in a game for Phoenix since Oct. 21, as the team reportedly has been expediting a trade for him.

Bledsoe is a very intriguing pickup for the Bucks, who were expected to be a playoff contender this season but have scuffled out of the gate at 4-5. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season and could help take the some of the scoring load off MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images