NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls To Host 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Chicago Bulls fans don’t have a ton to be excited about right now because the team is going through the early stages of a rebuild, but fun is on the horizon.

Chicago will host the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, according to multiple reports.

Sources: Chicago will host the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, announcement coming on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2017

Chicago last hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1988. Bulls star Michael Jordan was named the MVP of the game after scoring 40 points. Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul Jabbar also became the all-time leading scorer in All-Star Game history. He has since been passed by Jordan, Kobe Bryant and the current record-holder LeBron James.

This season’s All-Star Game will be hosted by Los Angeles at the Staples Center. The 2018-19 matchup will be in Charlotte.

