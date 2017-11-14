NBA Rumors: Could LeBron James Be Traded If Cavs’ Struggles Continue?

The Cleveland Cavaliers never would trade LeBron James … right?

It’s probably unlikely, but one NBA executive believes the reigning Eastern Conference champions should at least entertain the thought if the team’s struggles continue.

The Cavs are off to an underwhelming 7-7 start the season, and there’s concern that Cleveland might not be able to right the ship given the team’s current personnel. The Cavaliers have looked dreadful on defense and several of their wins have required a prolific scoring night from James.

Cleveland will receive a lift when Isaiah Thomas returns from injury, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact the 5-foot-9 guard will make. The Cavs might need to turn to trade for the betterment of the franchise, even if it means dealing top assets.

“I think the pressure gets pretty high,” said a rival team executive told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck. “If it’s not working, they should either move the (Brooklyn Nets) pick or (Kevin) Love or LeBron. Those should all be on the table.”

A trade of James would signal a rebuild for Cleveland, but that might not be the worst option. The team is in danger of losing the star forward for nothing after this season, as he’s eligible to become a free agent this summer. The Cavs could bring in a massive haul for James, which theoretically would put the team in good position for the future.

A James trade probably is a pipe dream, but given how unpredictable the NBA has been of late, you never can rule anything out.

