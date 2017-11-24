NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Leaves Cavs, Unsure Whether He’ll Keep Playing

Derrick Rose’s future in the NBA suddenly looks very much up in the air.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is away from the team, and the former NBA MVP is reevaluating his future, according to ESPN.com. League sources indicated to ESPN.com there is “growing uncertainty inside and outside the organization” as to whether Rose will return.

“He’s tired of being hurt and it’s taking a toll on him mentally,” a team source told ESPN.com.

Rose’s once-promising career more or less has been derailed by injuries since he tore his left ACL in 2012. The injury cost Rose the entire 2013-13 season, and he then suffered another injury shortly after the 2013-14 season began and then missed the rest of that campaign.

Most recently, Rose suffered an ankle injury earlier this month. He was averaging 14.3 points per game in his seven games this season.

