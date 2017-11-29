NBA Rumors: Sixers Will Attempt To Sign LeBron James If He Leaves Cavs

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Many consider LeBron James’ eventual move to the NBA’s Western Conference a foregone conclusion.

The City of Brotherly love might have something to say about that.

James can opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers after this season. And should the King elect to leave the Cavs, the Philadelphia 76ers stand ready to pounce, USA TODAY’s Jeff Zillgitt reported Tuesday.

“If James, who can become a free agent after this season, decides to leave the Cavaliers, he could — and should — consider the 76ers,” Zillgitt wrote. “And executives around the league believe Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo will attempt to sign James.”

It’s not much of a surprise that the Sixers, or any team for that matter, would attempt to sign James. Who wouldn’t want the best player in the world, after all?

The question is: Would James considering joining the Sixers?

Assuming the 32-year-old isn’t afraid of another tsunami of criticism, then he’d be crazy not to at least consider Philly. Say what you want about the Boston Celtics, but a roster featuring James, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington would be pretty tough to beat.