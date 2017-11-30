NBC Sports Writer Scoffs At Bo Jackson’s Legacy In Puzzling Take

Bo Jackson turned 55 Thursday, which offers the perfect time to reflect on the accomplishments of one of the greatest athletes who ever lived.

… Or to use accomplishments against him, apparently.

For many people, the baseball/football superstar was an incredibly entertaining — and tragically brief — example of athletic perfection. Jackson is a man whose jaw-dropping highlights and video game-breaking abilities have elevated him to a level of immortality that players with more service time and far greater stats in the MLB or the NFL could only dream of achieving.

And then there’s NBC Sports baseball writer Craig Calcaterra, who uses that legacy to throw cold water on the legacy itself. Check out this take:

On Bo Jackson's birthday, it's important to remember that, while he was a great athlete, his lasting legacy is primarily a function of guys in their 40s and 50s remembering three video clips and a video game fondly. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) November 30, 2017

Huh?

The fact that Jackson was able to leave such a lasting impression in such a short amount of time is precisely why he’s so remarkable. Calcaterra, however, apparently believes Jackson’s abbreviated time on top is why people should take his career(s) with a grain of salt.

I talk mostly with baseball people. People in that world put far more weight on his "what might have been" than they do for almost anyone. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) November 30, 2017

Leave it to those ivory tower-dwelling baseball writers to use fun as a weapon against fun.

In case you’ve forgotten how amazing Jackson was, or weren’t around to witness his abilities first-hand, here’s a helpful reminder:

