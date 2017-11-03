NESN Soccer Show: Which Premier League Team Can Win Champions League?

Is the cream of the Premier League’s crop finally rising to the top?

After five-plus seasons of relative futility, something special seems to be brewing among the five Premier League representatives in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League. English teams are playing well and winning.

Tottenham’s win over Real Madrid, Manchester City’s victory over Napoli, and other results on Gameday 4 of the group stage suggest the Premier League finally has a chance of producing a Champions League winner for the first time since Chelsea did so in 2012.

On another side of the soccer world, Major League Soccer’s playoffs are in full swing, with the Knockout Round and Eastern and Western Conference semifinals series offering both thrills and duds.

