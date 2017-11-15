New England’s Ryan Preece To Make At Least 10 Xfinity Starts For Gibbs In 2018

Ryan Preece is about to get the biggest opportunity of his NASCAR career.

The 27-year-old Bristol, Conn., native will make at least 10 starts on the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, the team announced Wednesday. The 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion has started three Xfinity races for Gibbs this season, and is scheduled to start in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday.

“Obviously I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that I have already had with JGR this season and now to be able to increase the number of races next season is a great step in my career,” Preece said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to going out there and make the most out of the opportunity.”

Preece will be part of a rotating lineup in the No. 18 Toyota that includes full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez, JGR said in a press release.

Although he hasn’t spent much time in Xfinity, Preece has impressed in the opportunities he’s been given.

He finished in the top five in each of his three Xfinity starts this season, including a victory at Iowa Speedway on July 29, his first and only Xfinity win. Preece has a whopping 20 wins, 70 top-fives 96 top-10s on the Whelen Modified Tour.

