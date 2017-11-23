New Jersey Devils Exceeding Expectations Atop Metropolitan Division

The New Jersey Devils were picked by many experts and fans to finish at or near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings this season.

But thanks to the excellent play of several young players, the Devils find themselves sitting in a first-place tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets entering Wednesday night.

