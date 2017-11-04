NFL

Newborn Bills Fan Breaks First Table In Adorable Introduction To Bills Mafia

by on Fri, Nov 3, 2017 at 8:17PM
The Bills Mafia is absolutely insane.

And it starts from a young age.

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their ridiculous antics during tailgates before games, with breaking tables being their calling card.

This year we’ve already seen a fan dive onto a flaming table and subsequently catch on fire, as well as the classic Bills fan who picked up a lady and slammed her through a table as hard as possible.

So what happens when a baby is born into the Bills Mafia?

The newborn has to be inducted into the group by breaking (sort of) their first table, of course.

One proud Bills fan became a father Thursday, so naturally, he had to have his newborn daughter break a table before the Bills’ game against the New York Jets.

The video actually is pretty adorable.

Breaking tables since day one #BillsMafia

A post shared by Laces Out (@lacesoutshow) on

Welcome to the Mafia, kid.

The Bills, in classic fashion, were pummeled by the lowly Jets just when their fans had started talking about the playoffs, so it was a perfect first game for the newest Buffalo supporter.

