Newborn Bills Fan Breaks First Table In Adorable Introduction To Bills Mafia

The Bills Mafia is absolutely insane.

And it starts from a young age.

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their ridiculous antics during tailgates before games, with breaking tables being their calling card.

This year we’ve already seen a fan dive onto a flaming table and subsequently catch on fire, as well as the classic Bills fan who picked up a lady and slammed her through a table as hard as possible.

So what happens when a baby is born into the Bills Mafia?

The newborn has to be inducted into the group by breaking (sort of) their first table, of course.

One proud Bills fan became a father Thursday, so naturally, he had to have his newborn daughter break a table before the Bills’ game against the New York Jets.

The video actually is pretty adorable.

Breaking tables since day one #BillsMafia A post shared by Laces Out (@lacesoutshow) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Welcome to the Mafia, kid.

The Bills, in classic fashion, were pummeled by the lowly Jets just when their fans had started talking about the playoffs, so it was a perfect first game for the newest Buffalo supporter.