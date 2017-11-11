NFL Betting Odds: Patriots Heavy Favorites Over Broncos In Week 10

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to remain undefeated on their home turf this season when they welcome the New Orleans Saints to town on Sunday as 3-point home underdogs on the NFL Week 10 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Buffalo is coming off an unimpressive performance in a 34-21 loss to the New York Jets as 3-point road chalk last weekend to remain one game back of the AFC East-leading New England Patriots going into Sunday’s Saints vs. Bills betting matchup at New Era Field.

The 5-3 Bills maintain control of the second AFC wild-card spot, but they face their toughest test so far this season against the Saints, who travel to Buffalo riding a six-game straight-up win streak.

The Saints have dominated on both sides of the ball during their current run. The defense has limited opponents to 17 or fewer points on five occasions while the Drew Brees-led offense has racked up 30.3 points per game during their current tear, boosting the veteran passer to +1600 on the NFL MVP odds after opening the season at +6600.

Later in the day, the Patriots return from a Week 9 bye looking to recapture top spot on the championship futures as they take on the freefalling Denver Broncos as 7.5-point road favorites on the “Sunday Night Football” odds.

New England has been bumped from its familiar perch atop the NFL futures by the surging Philadelphia Eagles, who soared to +400 on the Super Bowl odds after routing the Broncos 51-23 as 7-point home favorites last week.

The Broncos now are winless SU and against the spread in four straight, but have enjoyed regular success in visits from the Patriots, topping New England in three of four at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, and are 5-1 SU in their past six overall as home underdogs.

At the other end of the standings, the San Francisco 49ers search for their first win of the season when they play host to the New York Giants as 2.5-point underdogs.

The Niners are enduring an 11-game SU losing streak on home turf, including seven losses by double-digit margins. But San Francisco faces its best chance so far at a win, as they face a 1-9 Giants squad in disarray following last week’s crushing 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams as 6-point home underdogs that has plunged them to +100000 on the Super Bowl odds.

The Giants have taken six of eight from San Francisco, but the 49ers are a respectable 4-3 SU when pegged as home underdogs by three or fewer points, going 5-2 ATS.

