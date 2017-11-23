NFL Betting Odds: Patriots Pegged As Double-Digit Favorites Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots will be looking to extend their recent dominance over Miami when they host the Dolphins on Sunday as heavy 16.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 12 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England has owned rival Miami in recent clashes at Gillette Stadium, posting eight straight outright victories on home turf going into Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins vs. Patriots betting matchup. The Patriots have been equally dominant in recent weeks, racking up six consecutive straight-up wins to seize a possibly insurmountable three-game lead over the fading Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings.

The Patriots’ current surges marks an about-face from a shaky 2-2 SU start, during which they surrendered a worrisome 32 points per game. The New England defense has tightened up considerably since a stunning 33-30 loss to Carolina as 9-point home chalk in Week 4, allowing just 12.5 points per game during its current win streak.

New England claimed victory by an average margin of 14.33 points in those games, generating both a 5-1 against the spread run and a 5-1 run for the UNDER in totals betting.

With two clashes against the Dolphins and a matchup with the Bills making up the next three dates on their regular-season schedule, the Patriots have emerged as heavy -10000 chalk on the odds to win the AFC East for a ninth straight campaign. New England has simply outclassed its divisional rivals in head-to-head matchups, winning five straight and 23 of 30, but has struggled to reward bettors, recording back-to-back ATS wins just once in those 30 outings.

The Patriots also have been a reliable bet when pegged as favorites of 15 or more points, winning SU in 14 straight since 2007 and covering in four of five, while allowing just 10.6 points per game.

The Dolphins travel to Foxboro searching for answers after falling 30-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend as 1-point home underdogs, extending their current SU losing streak and ATS winless streak to four games.

The status of Miami quarterback Jay Cutler remains in question after he suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers. Cutler has connected on 13 touchdown passes this season, but he has also tossed nine interceptions.

The 34-year-old veteran is winless in three previous dates with New England, but he threw for three scores as a member of the Chicago Bears in a 51-23 loss to the Patriots as 6-point road underdogs three years ago. The greater concern is Miami’s porous defense, which has allowed 35.5 points per game during the team’s four-game slide.

