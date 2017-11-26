NFL Injury Report: Week 12 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

8:39 a.m.: New York Jets running back Matt Forte and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews both are game-time decisions, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams, meanwhile, is out for Week 12.
8:35 a.m.: The early-morning injury updates feature mostly positive news.
8:30 a.m. ET: Now is the time where the NFL season really starts to take its toll.
Injuries are piling up for several teams across the league, and the most successful clubs often are the ones that can stay the healthiest. So, which players are dealing with ailments entering Week 12’s Sunday games? Keep it here for the latest actives and inactives pregame, as well as in-game injury updates for notable skill position players.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
