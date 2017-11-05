NFL Injury Report: Week 9 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

9:55 a.m.: It’s not injury related, but we know you were wondering about new Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi…
9:14 a.m.: Here’s the latest update on a handful of other players:
It’s not all good news, as Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder is out.
9:07 a.m.: The banged-up Baltimore Ravens appear healthier for Week 9, as quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receivers Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin all are expected to play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In fact, a trio of QBs all are expected to give it a go Sunday.
9:05 a.m. ET: It’s another slim week on the NFL slate with six teams on byes. But there still are plenty of injuries to monitor entering Week 9 — including several involving starting quarterbacks.
Keep it here throughout the day for notable actives and inactives for Sunday’s games, as well as injuries to key players that may crop up.
