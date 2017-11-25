NFL Odds: Patriots Top List Of Week 12 Heavy Favorites; Eagles Close Behind

Big point spreads dominate this weekend on the NFL odds for Week 12 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. As many as five teams could hit the gridiron as double-digit chalk, including the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who entertain the visiting Chicago Bears as 13.5-point favorites.

The Eagles ride an eight-game straight-up win streak that has lifted them to an NFL-best 9-1 record, and has also given Philadelphia a stranglehold on top spot in the NFC East standings going into Sunday afternoon’s Bears vs. Eagles betting matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia has produced regular paydays at the sportsbooks during its current tear, covering in its past seven. That run includes a recent 33-10 win over San Francisco while favored by 13 points in the Eagles’ first outing as double-digit chalk since 2014.

The Bears travel to Philadelphia on the heels of three consecutive outright defeats, capped by last week’s 27-24 loss to Detroit as 3-point underdogs.

New England remains perched as the biggest favorite of the weekend, as it takes on the free-falling Miami Dolphins as 16.5-point home chalk. The Patriots have surrendered just 12.5 points per game while winning six straight to reclaim sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Conversely, the Dolphins have surrendered 35.5 points per game over four straight losses, spurring a 5-0 run for the OVER in totals betting, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

This week’s list of big favorites mirrors the top of the Super Bowl odds, where the Patriots lead the way as +275 favorites to successfully defend their championship, closely followed by Philadelphia at +400.

The Pittsburgh Steelers round out the front of the pack of the NFL futures, sporting +500 odds, and go into a Sunday Night Football matchup with the struggling Green Bay Packers as 14-point home chalk.

Pittsburgh has overcome an uninspired 3-2 start with five straight SU wins, going 4-1 ATS, and is coming off an huge 40-17 victory over Tennessee as a 7-point favorite. The Packers have sorely missed injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two-time NFL MVP suffered a season-ending injury in a 23-10 loss to Minnesota in Week 6, which marked the start of Green Bay’s current 1-4 SU and ATS run.

Elsewhere on the NFL Week 12 odds, Atlanta hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a 10-point favorite, while Kansas City Chiefs battle the Buffalo Bills, also as 10-point home chalk.

