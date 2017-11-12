NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Leaving US To ‘Clear Head’ While Suspended

Ezekiel Elliott is going away for a little while.
The Dallas Cowboys running back finally is serving his six-game suspension after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied the emergency injunction request filed by the NFL Players Association on Elliott’s behalf. But the 22-year-old doesn’t plan to just sit around and watch football for a month and a half, as he reportedly will leave the United State’s to get some peace and quiet and prep for the Cowboys’ playoff run.
Elliott won’t be out of the U.S. for the entire suspension, though, as he’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1 to appeal the suspension. He’s not eligible to return until Dallas’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.
The six-game ban was handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after a year-long investigation by the NFL into domestic violence allegations made against Elliott by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.
The Ohio State product has maintained his innocence, and was never charged in the incident, which occurred in Feb. 2016.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
