NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Leaving US To ‘Clear Head’ While Suspended

Ezekiel Elliott is going away for a little while.

The Dallas Cowboys running back finally is serving his six-game suspension after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied the emergency injunction request filed by the NFL Players Association on Elliott’s behalf. But the 22-year-old doesn’t plan to just sit around and watch football for a month and a half, as he reportedly will leave the United State’s to get some peace and quiet and prep for the Cowboys’ playoff run.

Now officially suspended, #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott is leaving the country for an undisclosed location to clear his head & train, sources say — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Elliott won’t be out of the U.S. for the entire suspension, though, as he’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1 to appeal the suspension. He’s not eligible to return until Dallas’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

The six-game ban was handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after a year-long investigation by the NFL into domestic violence allegations made against Elliott by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

The Ohio State product has maintained his innocence, and was never charged in the incident, which occurred in Feb. 2016.

