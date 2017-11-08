NFL Rumors: Giants Scouting Quarterbacks With Hopes Of Drafting Franchise QB

The New York Giants are ready to start looking for their next Eli Manning.

The lowly Giants are marred in the middle of a lost season, hitting the latest low point Sunday in an embarrassing 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. New York is going nowhere fast, and the G-Men apparently are shifting their attention to finding their next franchise quarterback.

ESPN.com reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources, that Giants owner John Mara has instructed the front office to start scouting QB prospects for the upcoming draft.

The 2018 draft is potentially loaded with quarterbacks, and Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross personally scouted UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen recently, according to the ESPN.com report.

The latest WalterFootball.com mock draft has the Giants — picking third — taking Rosen with that pick. But there are other options, too, like USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Louisville’s Lamar Miller, just to name a few.

Now seems as good of a time as any for the Giants to draft a new quarterback. Not only are they circling the drain this season, Manning will turn 37 in January and is in the twilight of his career. After a career year in 2015, Manning’s play has slid some over the last two seasons, as he’s thrown 22 interceptions in his last 24 games and is averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt.

Some of that has to do with the Giants’ other issues — they’ve lacked a running game for some time now, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is out for the 2017 season — but it’s becoming increasingly clear the team’s next Super Bowl contender will have someone else under center.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images