NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Might Not Play For 49ers Until Next Season

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco might not begin as soon as many people originally thought.

The 49ers acquired the 25-year-old quarterback from the New England Patriots on Monday in a trade that brought new hope to fans in the Bay Area. But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday suggested that it could be a while before Jimmy G makes his debut in red and gold.

Check out this quote from team reporter Joe Fann:

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: "I can't promise you that he will play this year." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 1, 2017

And here’s some additional context:

To add to this: Shanahan explained that you can't overstate learning a brand new scheme. Wants to put him in a position to be successful. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 1, 2017

The money quote from Shanahan was, "We didn't bring Jimmy here to save our season. We brought him here to improve our organization." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 1, 2017

Admittedly, this sounds ridiculous. But is it actually that crazy?

The 49ers are off to a putrid 0-8 start, and have a real shot at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Playing Garoppolo right away not only could help the team win games (thus damaging chances at getting a top pick), but also puts Garoppolo at risk of getting hurt in games that ultimately mean nothing.

Still, it would be shocking if the 49ers went the rest of the season without seeing their potential QB of the future in game action. It also would be a bummer for Garoppolo, who apparently is “thrilled” to finally escape Tom Brady’s shadow.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images