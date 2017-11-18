NFL Rumors: Kam Chancellor Likely Done For Season With Neck Injury

The Legion of Boom reportedly is down another founding member.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman ruptured his Achilles against the Arizona Cardinals last week, landing him on season-ending injured reserve. And now safety Kam Chancellor, who also left Seattle’s Week 10 win over the Cards, appears headed for a similar fate, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Source says "The Seattle #Seahawks will more than likely put S Kam Chancellor (neck) on IR." Text came 5 minutes ago. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 18, 2017

Ouch.

Given the potential severity of neck injuries, many are wondering if Chancellor’s days in the NFL are over. But the 29-year-old reportedly is focused on returning.

More from source on #Seahawks S Kam Chancellor: "Kam is still looking to play. Neck injuries are serious…(He) will continue to be evaluated in hopes of getting him ready for next year." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 18, 2017

The news represents another blow to the Seahawks, who, at 6-3, are looking up at the Los Angeles Rams in a surprisingly competitive NFC West.

Seahawks S Kam Chancellor is now likely to land on IR with a neck injury, as @MikeGarafolo reported. Seahawks down Richard Sherman, Chancellor, Cliff Avril and more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2017

Anyone who’s watched Seattle’s defense closely this year knows the unit isn’t nearly as imposing as it was when the Seahawks made it to two Super Bowls in three seasons.

And now with Sherman and Chancellor both sidelined with significant injuries, one has to wonder if the Legion of Boom’s days as an elite NFL defense are numbered.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images